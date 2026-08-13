National Champions Cup: Wasim Jr, Dahani help Whites edge past Blues

Pakistan Whites' Shahnawaz Dahani (left) and Mohammad Wasim Jr celebrate winning their National Champions Cup match against Pakistan Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 13, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

MULTAN: Mohammad Wasim Jr registered a five-wicket haul, while Shahnawaz Dahani picked up four wickets, to help Pakistan Whites successfully defend a 246-run target and beat Pakistan Blues by six runs in the third match of the National Champions Cup 2026 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase a modest target, the Blues' batting unit could yield 239 before getting bowled out in 49.4 overs despite half-centuries from Mohammad Faiq and Maaz Sadaqat.

The Blues got off to an unwanted start to the pursuit as they lost their captain Sahibzada Farhan (17) in the seventh over with just 30 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Faiq joined Sadaqat in the middle, and the duo launched an astounding recovery by putting together a 99-run partnership before both perished in successive overs.

Sadaqat remained the top-scorer for the Blues with 59 off 77 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six, while Faiq made a 64-ball 54.

The Blues then lost three more wickets at an alarming rate and were consequently reduced to 158/6 in 34.3 overs.

Following the middle-order collapse, Mohammad Irfan Khan raised a one-sided 40-run partnership with all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal before being cleaned up by Wasim Jr in the 43rd over and walked back after scoring a 35-ball 37, comprising three sixes and two fours.

Wasim Jr struck twice in his next over, dismissing Daniyal (nine) and Sufiyan Muqeem (zero) as the Blues slipped further to 217/9, requiring a further 29 runs off 24 deliveries.

Lower-order batter Hasan Ali (29) kept the Blues in the hunt until the first two deliveries of the final over, which he smashed for back-to-back boundaries, but was ultimately dismissed by Shahnawaz Dahani, who secured an enthralling victory for his side by holding his nerves calm under pressure.

Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers for the Whites as he returned economical figures of 5/46 in his 10 overs, followed by Dahani, who bagged four wickets for 43 runs in his 9.4 overs, while Haris Rauf chipped in with one scalp.

Blues captain Sahibzada Farhan's decision to field first paid dividends as his side's bowling unit booked the Whites for 245 in 49.3 overs despite a gutsy half-century by left-handed opener Shahzaib Khan.

The Whites got off to a shaky start to their innings as Faiq dismissed their captain Saim Ayub (22) in the seventh over with just 34 runs on the board.

Faiq struck again in his next over, dismissing top-order Mohsin Riaz, who could muster eight, and brought the Whites' total down to 44/2.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Usman Khan joined Shahzaib in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to raise a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket, which Faiq eventually broke in the 24th over by dismissing the wicketkeeper batter, who walked back after scoring a 42-ball 29.

Shahzaib was then involved in a brief 30-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Hasan Nawaz until eventually falling victim to Maaz Sadaqat in the 28th over. The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for the Whites with an anchoring 71 off 85 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

Sadaqat struck again in his next over, dismissing Khushdil Shah (one), while Arafat Minhas sent back Nawaz (20).

With the scoreboard reading 157/6 in 32.4 overs, Haris Rauf joined all-rounder Saad Masood in the middle, and the duo frustrated the Blues' bowling attack by putting together a handy 63-run partnership.

Sufiyan Muqeem gave Pakistan Blues the much-needed breakthrough in the 44th over when he got Rauf caught behind to break the threatening partnership. The No.8 batter contributed with a 34-ball 27 with the help of two fours and a six.

Masood then shared an important 32-run partnership with Mohammad Wasim Jr until getting run out on the first delivery of the penultimate over. He remained a notable run-getter for the Whites with a 45-ball 35, featuring one six and a four.

Wasim Jr, on the other hand, batted until the third delivery of the final over, which saw him being cleaned up by Akif Javed, and returned after contributing with a 25-ball 21.

Faiq was the standout bowler for the Blues as he bagged three wickets for 36 runs in his six overs, followed by Sadaqat with two, while Hasan Ali, Javed, Minhas and Muqeem chipped in with one scalp apiece.



Despite the enthralling victory, which was their first in two matches, Pakistan Whites remained third with two points in the National Champions Cup 2026 standings, while Pakistan Blues managed to hold on to the top spot.