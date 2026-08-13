Qatar, Morocco among six Arab federations supporting FIFA's Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (centre) and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in the stands before the match between Manchester City and Inter Milan in the Champions League Final on June 10, 2023. — Reuters

Six Arab federations, including Qatar and 2030 World Cup co-host Morocco, backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, as the world’s football governing body is in crisis following a failed private investment plan.

Infantino, who is seeking another term as FIFA president next year, is facing strong opposition as three confederations, UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF attacked his conduct and called for him to quit over his failed plan to attract private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

FIFA’s plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors ended in retreat after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

"Recognising the important role of Arab football in bringing people together and strengthening cooperation among football associations across the Arab world, we ... express our full support for Mr Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, and reaffirm our confidence in his leadership and continued commitment to the development of football worldwide," the heads of the six federations said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by Qatar's football federation’s head, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, as well as Egypt federation president Hany Abo Rida, and the chiefs of the Lebanese, Moroccan, Sudanese and Mauritanian federations.

Four of the six signatories are also FIFA Council members: Al Thani, Abo Rida, Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa and Mauritania's football chief Ahmed Yahya.

"We deeply appreciate Mr Infantino’s sustained efforts to advance football globally, expand opportunities across all regions and strengthen the game’s role in bringing people and communities together," they said.

"We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with him towards a stronger and more prosperous future for world football, expanding opportunities and further enhancing Arab football’s contribution to the global game."

Some of the federations are members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that had expressed disappointment when Infantino's plan was announced and was seen as potentially aligning itself with European soccer governing body UEFA's condemnation.