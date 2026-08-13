Guardians’ Parker Messick looks to extend stellar run against Tigers

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) claps after pitching during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago on August 7, 2026. — Reuters

Guardians left-hander Parker Messick (9-6, 2.57 ERA), who will start the series finale, hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his outings since the end of June. The All-Star produced a quality start on Friday, holding the Chicago White Sox to a pair of solo homers while notching eight strikeouts in seven innings.

American League Central rivals Cleveland and Detroit have traded 6-4 victories in the first two contests of their three-game series. They'll play the rubber match on Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

"Parker was unbelievable," manager Stephen Vogt said. "To go seven innings on a night when the bullpen was absolutely (worn out) -- just a huge performance by Parker. He was a stopper (Friday)."

Messick also has been a workhorse by present-day standards, going at least six innings in 10 of his starts. Vogt sees one pitch as being the key to Messick's success.

"It just seemed he went back to the changeup, which was really good (Friday)," he said. "When his changeup's good, that's when he's in the zone. Parker's such a competitor."

Messick faced the Tigers on May 19, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings. He also faced Detroit once last season, suffering a loss as he gave up four runs in five innings.

Keider Montero (8-7, 3.38) will be his mound opponent on Thursday. With Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize getting dealt at the trade deadline, Montero is back in the starting rotation after a stint in long relief.

Montero held the Athletics scoreless over six innings in his first August start. His last outing didn't go as smoothly. He allowed five runs, including two homers, in a six-inning outing at San Francisco on Friday. Rafael Devers blasted a two-run shot off him in the first inning.

"I felt very good today in the first inning," he said through an interpreter. "Probably the wind was blowing out, and of course I missed one pitch. When it happened, they made me pay."

The Tigers appreciate Montero's versatility and willingness to embrace any role. He'll be making his 20th start on Thursday. He's also come out of the bullpen on six occasions.

"There's a lot of love for Keider in this organization from his days in the minor leagues all the way through being as strong a mainstay in the rotation as anyone, and he's earned it," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "I think that opportunity has been a blessing for him, and his performance has certainly held us in a good spot when he's pitching."

Montero was Messick's mound opponent on May 19 as well and he also gave up three runs in five innings. Overall, he has a 2.38 ERA with no decisions in two meetings with the Guardians.

Detroit will have to go without All-Star left fielder Riley Greene for a stretch. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after injuring his hamstring while running the bases in Tuesday's series opener.

Corey Julks was called up from Triple-A Toledo and started Wednesday's game but went hitless in two at-bats.

"The sum of the parts is also going to be something we're proud of and we will continue to be next man up," Hinch said. "(The playing time) will be spread out, if that's what we have to do. I don't know who is going to step up and grab opportunity if it presents itself. But we're going to be open to anything."