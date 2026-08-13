Canadian hockey team agrees in principle to tour Pakistan: PHF

An undated picture of Canada’s men’s hockey team. — Hockey Canada

ISLAMABAD: Canada’s national hockey team has agreed in principle to tour Pakistan, paving the way for the revival of bilateral international hockey between the two countries, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said on Thursday.

According to the PHF, Hockey Canada has agreed to send its national team and officials to Pakistan, with the tour expected to take place in January or February next year.

The final dates, number of matches and other details will be finalised through mutual consultation between the two federations.

The Canadian federation has also expressed interest in visiting Pakistan and experiencing the country’s rich hockey traditions, according to the PHF.

The development is part of the PHF’s ongoing efforts to revive regular bilateral international hockey in Pakistan and establish a consistent international hockey calendar.

The federation is also in talks with three other countries regarding tours of Pakistan. Their teams are expected to visit either towards the end of this year or during the first two months of next year.

The PHF said efforts were continuing to bring international teams back to Pakistan and establish a regular international hockey calendar in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently in the Netherlands preparing for the FIH Hockey World Cup as the four-time champions seek to reclaim their lost glory.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, will be held from 15 to 30 August. Pakistan have been drawn in Group D alongside arch-rivals India, England and Wales.

The Green Shirts will make their first World Cup appearance since 2018 after failing to qualify for the 2023 edition. Pakistan secured their place in this year’s tournament after finishing runners-up in the qualifiers earlier this year.

The tournament will begin on 15 August, with India taking on Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen at 1pm local time (4pm Pakistan Standard Time).

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against England on the same day.

Pakistan squad: Waqar (GK), Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adeel Latif, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza (WK), Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.