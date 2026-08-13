Abdullah Shafique credits President’s Trophy Grade-II for return to red-ball form

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during day two of second Test against West Indies at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 3, 2026. - AFP

BECKENHAM: Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique has credited the President’s Trophy Grade-II tournament for helping him regain his red-ball form, saying the competition gave him valuable exposure to different conditions and helped prepare him for the international stage.

Pakistan are set to face England in a three-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, from August 19 to September 13.

Speaking about his recent performances, Shafique, who recently returned to the Pakistan Test side during the series against the West Indies and scored a century, said the domestic tournament played a major role in helping him rediscover his form.

“President’s Trophy Grade-II helped me a lot in reaching where I am today,” Shafique said.

The 26-year-old revealed that he played at four different venues during the tournament, experiencing both seam-friendly and spin-friendly conditions.

He also highlighted his ability to score important runs for his team under pressure in hot weather, helping them qualify for Grade-I cricket.

“I scored important runs for my team while playing under pressure in hot conditions and helped my team qualify for Grade-I cricket,” he said.

Shafique said he was determined to make the most of the opportunity and would arrive at the ground two hours before his team-mates to work on his batting.

“I used to reach the ground two hours before my team during the Grade-II tournament to practise batting,” he said.

The right-handed batter added that hard work and commitment eventually pay off.

“I believe that if you are serious and work hard, you are definitely rewarded for it,” Shafique said.

Shafique also reflected on his performance against the West Indies, saying he was not intimidated by their bowling attack and had specifically targeted spinner Jomel Warrican.

“I did not feel any pressure from the West Indies attack. I had targeted Jomel Warrican because I did not want to let him settle,” he said.

Looking ahead to Pakistan’s series against England, Shafique expressed confidence about his chances of featuring in the Leeds Test. He played a four-day match for Yorkshire last season and believes that experience will help him in English conditions.

“I played a four-day match for Yorkshire last season. I am confident about playing the Leeds Test against England,” he said.

Shafique acknowledged that an away series in England would be challenging, despite having previously faced the Three Lions in a home series.

“I have faced England in a home series, but an away series will be a challenge,” he said.

The batter also spoke about former West Indies captain Ian Bishop describing him as a “textbook player”, calling the praise from such a respected former cricketer a source of pride.

“It is a proud moment to be called a textbook player by Ian Bishop. When a great player says something like that about you, it feels good,” Shafique said.

He credited his father and uncle for helping him develop his technically sound batting and said he had worked extremely hard to perfect his textbook shots.

“I have improved my textbook shots because of the hard work of my father and uncle,” he said, adding that he believed young players today do not work as hard as he did to develop their technique.