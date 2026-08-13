Lionel Messi makes emotional return after father’s death

An undated picture of Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Lionel Messi made an emotional return for Inter Miami here at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, coming on at half-time in their 3-2 defeat by Leon in the final group game of the Leagues Cup following the death of his father, Jorge.

Messi’s father, who was also his agent from the age of 14, died in Rosario, Argentina, last week aged 68 after a long illness.

The Argentina captain attended his private funeral on Sunday before returning to the United States.

The 39-year-old had earlier raised doubts over his future in football, saying he was "really not sure if I'll carry on doing it for much longer" in an emotional social media post.

Messi missed Miami’s 2-1 defeat by Monterrey on Saturday but made himself available for the crucial meeting with Mexican side Leon. He was introduced at half-time to huge cheers from the home crowd.

We missed you, Messi.



Welcome back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WE83EqfBx4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2026

The defeat saw Miami eliminated in the opening phase of the competition for the first time since the Leagues Cup was expanded in 2023, the same year Messi joined the club and led them to the trophy.

Messi said his father had encouraged him "to play in one last World Cup" despite his deteriorating health. Argentina reached this summer’s final but lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Miami midfielder Yannick Bright described Messi’s return as incredible.

"I wasn't expecting it," Bright said. "It shows how much he cares. When I saw he was here, all I was thinking about was to give my 150% for him."

Leon coach Javier Gandolfi praised Messi, saying he "is human being that is different to the rest".

He added: "Today he demonstrated once more what he's made of."