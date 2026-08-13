Hasan Mahmud, batters put Bangladesh in command over Australia in Darwin Test

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud (left) celebrates after taking a wicket during day one of the first Test against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 13, 2026. - AFP

DARWIN: Hasan Mahmud’s career-best six-wicket haul and a composed batting display put Bangladesh in a commanding position against Australia on the opening day of the first Test at Marrara Stadium on Thursday.

Mahmud made an immediate impact after Australia captain Pat Cummins elected to bat first, as the hosts were bowled out for 198 in 53 overs before Bangladesh’s batters responded strongly to put the visitors firmly in control.

Mahmud struck early, removing opener Jake Weatherald for 23 before dismissing Travis Head for 22 to leave Australia struggling at 52-2 after 13.4 overs.

Ebadot Hossain then trapped Marnus Labuschagne for one, while Taskin Ahmed dismissed Cameron Green for 13 as Australia slipped to 74-4 at lunch.

Steve Smith attempted to rebuild the innings alongside Alex Carey, with the pair adding a 50-run partnership. Carey scored 19 before Ebadot struck again, while Beau Webster made 12 before Taskin bowled him.

Smith remained Australia’s main source of resistance, bringing up his 45th Test half-century before eventually falling for 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six.

Mahmud returned to dismiss the experienced batter for the ninth wicket at 189 before completing his six-wicket haul by removing Nathan Lyon, with Josh Hazlewood unbeaten on four.

The 26-year-old finished with career-best figures of 6/55 from 17 overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh made an impressive start to their reply, reaching 96-1 at stumps. Tanzid Hasan was unbeaten on 32, while Mominul Haque remained not out on 35, leaving the visitors just 102 runs behind with nine wickets in hand.

Bangladesh’s innings suffered an early setback when Shadman Islam was dismissed for 20 off 30 deliveries by Mitchell Starc after hitting two boundaries.

However, Tanzid and Mominul steadied the innings with an unbeaten partnership to ensure Bangladesh ended the opening day firmly on top.