Unai Emery praises Brian Madjo after Super Cup debut

Aston Villa's Brian Madjo celebrates scoring their first goal against Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Super Cup here at Red Bull Arena Salzburg on August 12, 2026. — Reuters

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery praised teenage striker Brian Madjo after the 17-year-old made an impressive debut despite the Premier League side's 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup here at Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Wednesday.

Madjo cancelled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener with a stunning far-post volley, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Super Cup history.

The forward could have completed a hat-trick as Villa threatened the Champions League holders before Desire Doue struck the winner.

Emery was pleased with the performances of Madjo and fellow teenager George Hemmings, who were handed opportunities in the absence of several senior players.

"Their experiences and having days like today are very important," Emery said.

"Brian played today because in preseason he has showed his capacity to work.

"The reality is to keep being consistent and performing in the level they showed today."

Emery also confirmed that Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and Ezri Konsa, who were given extended breaks following the World Cup, are expected to return to training at the weekend.

"We played one match today to compete for a trophy and we decided to play this match with the players who were ready to play," Emery added.

"I am proud of the players. But it's not a win. We were playing for a trophy."

PSG manager Luis Enrique, meanwhile, celebrated his side's victory and their 13th trophy since his appointment in 2023.

"It was a demonstration of what this team is made of. Our DNA. And our fans help us win trophies," he said.