Mohammad Amir virus-free in first round of Covid-19 tests

Mohammad Amir will undergo a second Covid-19 test on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir, along with a masseur named Mohammad Imran, have tested negative in their first round of Covid-19 tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Cricket Pakistan reported.

As per the board’s protocol, players and staff must return two negative tests in order to be eligible for travel.

With the first test conducted on Monday, the duo will be placed in a bio-secure environment in Lahore ahead of their second test, which will be held on Wednesday.

They are expected to travel to England over the weekend, if their second tests return negative results too.

Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.

It is pertinent to mention that Amir had excused himself from the tour due to the birth of his daughter, however, team management was keen to have him on board for the tour.

The national team will kick off the three-match Test series in Manchester’s Old Trafford from August 5.



