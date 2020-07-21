Pakistan cricket team will have a lot of time on their hands this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun chalking out its strategy for the remainder of 2020, now that their calendar has plenty of space due to the postponement of both the Asia Cup and World T20.

Following the Asian Cricket Council’s decision to defer the Asia Cup 2020 until next year, the global governing body followed suit on Monday, announcing that its flagship T20 tournament will now be played in Nov 2021.

The PCB suddenly has a ton of space, and its CEO Wasim Khan told Geo Super that he is in contact with several counterparts in a bid to cook up some series.

“The national team will now have a lot of time on their hands. We are waiting for [the Covid-19] situation to improve but we are talking in the background with several countries. This is not the time to take action but we are still planning,” Waseem said.

“Like us, others too will review the situation before coming to Pakistan.”

The national team is scheduled to tour South Africa later this year but the PCB CEO says it is still too soon to comment on the fate of that tour.

“Due to the pandemic it is difficult for anyone to take a final decision. This is why we cannot say right now if we’d be going there or not. Over the next three-four weeks we’d be in a much better position to decide.

PCB looking for new assignments following Asia Cup, World T20 cancellations