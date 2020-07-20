IPL 2020: Wheels in motion for UAE switch as franchises make arrangements

Franchises begin preparations to move abroad for the IPL 2020. Photo: AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have begun making arrangements for hotels and chartered flights after media reports suggested that the IPL 2020 would be staged in the UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indo-Asian News Service agency reported.

Unofficial reports suggested that the league will be staged in its entirety in the UAE from September 26 to November 7 as India continue to grapple with the pandemic.

A franchise official stated that some teams have begun planning for the money spinning T20 tournament in a bid to minimise logistical complications as it is unclear when the desert nation will open up its air space.

"I think most teams, if not all, are already looking at hiring chartered planes. You never know if we will have regular flights operating by the end of August and most teams would wish to be in the UAE by the last week of August or at max the first week of September," the official said.

"So, in such a scenario, the best way is to hire chartered planes as we will all have around 35-40 people flying to UAE. The number of members obviously increases a bit when you are headed outside and have restrictions in movement in times like these."

Furthermore, the official revealed the course of action and said that players will undergo a mandatory period of self-isolation following a round of Covid-19 tests before being allowed to travel to the Arab county.

“We are looking at having the boys come together in India. Go through a period of spending time in a bio-secure environment and then get our tests done and head to UAE. The reason behind that is we are all staying at home. So, if one of us is asymptomatic, we have the risk of infecting others. That is why it is better to go through a couple of weeks of isolation and testing here in the country before heading out,” an official remarked.

