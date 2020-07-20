Haris Rauf tests positive for Covid-19 once more. Photo: File

Days after returning a negative test, fast bowler Haris Rauf has once again tested positive for Covid-19, thus denting his chances of joining the national team in England for its Test and T20I tour, Daily Jang reported.

Rauf, the only member of the original squad yet to shrug off the virus, has ben sent into self-isolation again.

The cricketer will remain in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical panel during this time and will be tested once more after the two-week quarantine period.

It is pertinent to mention that Rauf has returned his fifth positive result after being tested for a total of six times.

Rauf's loss was Amir's gain as the left-arm pacer, who had initially withdrawn from the tour due to the birth of his daughter, was available and subsequently told to get ready to join the team in England, provided that he passes his two Covid-19 tests.

A month and six tests later, Haris Rauf still unable to shrug off Covid-19