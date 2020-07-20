Pakistan vs England: Struck on helmet, Abid Ali avoids injury scare

Opening batsman Abid Ali. Photo: PCB

Opening batsman Abid Ali on Sunday escaped an injury scare after being struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of and intra-squad match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a press release, said that Abid copped the blow but showed no signs of concussion and that a precautionary CT scan's results were normal.

The batsman, who has been rested for the remainder of the match, was hit near the centre of the helmet by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Team physician Dr Sohail Saleem said there was nothing to worry about Abid.

"Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal," Dr Saleem said.

Left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah was not as lucky as he has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb.

