Everton sign Christian Norgaard from Arsenal on two-year deal

An undated picture of Denmark international Christian Norgaard. — Everton Official

Everton have completed the signing of Denmark international Christian Norgaard from Arsenal on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, bolstering David Moyes' midfield options ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 32-year-old midfielder is reported to have joined the Toffees in a deal worth around £7 million after spending just one season at Arsenal, having arrived from Brentford in a £15m move last summer.

We have completed the signing of Denmark international midfielder Christian Nørgaard from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.



Welcome to Everton, Christian! 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) August 5, 2026

Norgaard made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners during the 2025-26 campaign, although only seven of those came in the Premier League as Arsenal secured their first league title in 22 years.

He was absent from Arsenal's squad for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Real Betis, fuelling speculation over his departure.

Everton have been active in the transfer market this summer, having already signed Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough for £16.5m and winger Tyrique George from Chelsea for £18m after his successful loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

Speaking after completing the move, Norgaard revealed that discussions with Moyes convinced him to join the Merseyside club.

"I was very intrigued" about the project after speaking to manager David Moyes, adding: "Coming here just makes that feeling even stronger."

He added: "I think the club is moving in the right direction and last year was proof of that. I thought there were so many good players in the team and Everton was so difficult to play against."

Norgaard brings significant Premier League experience, having spent six seasons at Brentford, where he captained the Bees and made 196 appearances.

Moyes has sought experienced reinforcements following the departures of Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye, while James Garner is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing groin surgery.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on 22nd August.