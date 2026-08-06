Al Ahli appoint Marino Pusic as new head coach after Matthias Jaissle exit

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Marino Pusic before the match against Brest in Champions League on January 22, 2025. — Reuters

Saudi Arabian champions Al Ahli have appointed Marino Pusic as their new head coach on Thursday, replacing Matthias Jaissle, who recently departed to take charge of Premier League club Newcastle United.

The club announced that the 54-year-old Dutch-Croatian coach has signed a contract that will keep him at Al Ahli until 2028.

Al Ahli Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Marino Pusić as the new Head Coach of the First Team.



Welcome to Al Ahli, Coach! 💚 pic.twitter.com/knDs2PNwY2 — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) August 5, 2026

Pusic arrives with an impressive coaching resume, having most recently managed UAE Pro League side Al Jazira during his first spell in Gulf football.

Before that, he enjoyed success with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, leading the club to the Ukrainian Premier League title in 2024.

Earlier in his career, Pusic guided FC Twente back to the Eredivisie by securing promotion in 2019. He also served as assistant coach at Feyenoord, where he played a key role in the club's Eredivisie-winning campaign during the 2022-23 season.

Al Ahli will be hoping Pusic can build on the strong foundations left by Jaissle, who oversaw one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history.

Under the German coach, the Jeddah-based side claimed back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, establishing themselves as one of Asia's leading clubs.

Jaissle's departure comes after he was appointed manager of Newcastle United following the exit of Eddie Howe. His move to the Premier League marks a significant step in his coaching career after transforming Al Ahli into continental champions.

Pusic now faces the challenge of maintaining the club's domestic and continental ambitions as Al Ahli prepare for the new season under fresh leadership.