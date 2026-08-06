Babar Azam equals Imran Khan's all-time record after victory over West Indies

Pakistan captain Babar Azam in action during the first day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 2, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Wednesday equalled legendary all-rounder Imran Khan's record of winning the most Player of the Series awards for the country in international cricket across formats.

Babar, who was reinstated as Pakistan Test captain by replacing experienced top-order batter Shan Masood ahead of the two-match away series against West Indies, showcased his brilliance with the bat in the assignment as he finished as the leading scorer with 193 runs in four innings at an astounding average of 96.50.

The Pakistan captain had a quiet start to the series as he managed to score 23 in the first innings of the opening fixture before following it up with a gutsy half-century in the visitors' failed run chase.

Babar translated his gutsy knock into the subsequent fixture and played an anchoring 88-run knock in the first innings, which played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan clinch a handy 43-run lead.

The right-handed batter concluded his tour of West Indies with an unbeaten 24 off just 30 deliveries, studded with two sixes and as many fours, helping Pakistan comfortably chase down the 75-run target.

His batting prowess helped him share the Player of the Series award with West Indies' all-rounder Justin Greaves, who accumulated 111 runs in four innings, besides picking up seven wickets, including a five-for, which he registered in the first innings of the opening fixture.

The shared Player of the Series award was Babar's first in the longest format and bolstered his overall tally to 10, having previously clinched the laurel five times in T20Is and four times in ODIs.

As a result, the 31-year-old batter drew level with the legendary duo of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram at the summit of the elusive list of Pakistan players with most Player of the Series awards in international cricket, which also features Waqar Younis, who had nine.

Most Player of the Series awards across formats for Pakistan