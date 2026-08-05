Falcons' Bijan Robinson says it's his 'dream' to stay with one team

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) on the field during training camp at IBM Performance Field in Atlanta on July 30, 2026. — Reuters

Bijan Robinson achieved one of his goals on Wednesday morning by signing a contract extension that spans through the 2030 season.

While financial terms were not disclosed by the team, multiple outlets reported the extension is valued at a maximum of $75 million over three years.

Robinson will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history with $51 million guaranteed and $37 million due as a signing bonus, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

"To keep playing with these guys and this organization, this is one of my dreams, to stay with one team," Robinson said. "I think that is such a cool thing just because guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan they all stayed on their one team, so I think that is a cool legacy thing for yourself.

"I am excited for everybody to keep watching the gifts that I have been given, and hopefully we get to do some incredible things. The signing is great, but it is more so for me, just being able to be here and play for this organization."

Robinson, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a league-high 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025 with 11 touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro.

"Last year was a cool year," he said, "but this year I want to be even better in all aspects."

Robinson, 24, has scored 34 TDs in 51 career games (50 starts).

"First and foremost, we respect Bijan as both a person and a player," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "He's a dynamic playmaker whose production and impact on the field speak for themselves.

"Just as importantly, Bijan embodies everything we want the Atlanta Falcons to stand for. He approaches his craft with humility and consistency, elevates the people around him, is a tremendous teammate, and represents this organization with class in our community.

"As we continue building this football team, we want to recognize and reward players who perform at a high level, positively impact our culture every day, and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the Falcons uniform. Bijan has earned that through the way he works, the way he leads, and the way he carries himself."

Robinson was active in minicamp and mandatory workouts in the offseason. But since reporting to training camp, he had been attending daily sessions but idling on the sideline while the Falcons address his contract status.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said they'll be cautious with how they get Robinson up to speed with nearly six weeks until the regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13.

"He's eager -- beyond eager -- to get out there," Stefanski said. "So, on that note, we'll slowly get him back in there. It won't be full go and let him go. We'll have a plan here over the next, call it, week to ramp him up."

Robinson already was signed for the 2026 season and the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for $11.323 million in 2027 before the agreement.

Robinson is the latest core player to sign a long-term contract to stay with the Falcons since Matt Ryan was named team president of football in January. Wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and guard Matthew Bergeron all signed for at least three more years in the offseason.

The Falcons lost running back Tyler Allgeier in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals but added Brian Robinson, who has played for the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, and third-down back Tyler Goodson to work behind Bijan Robinson this season.