WTC points table after Pakistan thump West Indies in second Test

Pakistan's Ali Usman (fourth from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 2, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: Pakistan registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second and last Test of the away series here at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday.

The victory, which marked Pakistan's second in six matches of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, lifted them from the bottom to the seventh position as it improved their winning percentage to 22.22.

West Indies, on the other hand, slipped down to the bottom with their winning percentage now standing at 20.83, having won just two matches in 12 appearances.

Australia continue to lead the WTC table after winning seven of their eight Tests, with one defeat, accumulating 84 points and a percentage of 87.50. Defending champions South Africa occupy second place with three wins from four matches, collecting 36 points and a percentage of 75.00.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points Winning Percentage Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.50 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 20 41.67 England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 16 22.22 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83

The Green Shirts, who entered the series against West Indies following a leadership change, which saw Babar Azam replace experienced top-order batter Shan Masood as the captain, suffered a gruelling 90-run defeat in the opening fixture played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last month.

Pakistan, however, staged a remarkable turnaround in the subsequent fixture, winning it comfortably by eight wickets to register their first triumph in an away Test since July 2023.

Opting to bat first in the recently concluded fixture, West Indies registered a formidable total of 344 all out, thanks to anchoring half-centuries by all-rounder Justin Greaves and captain Roston Chase.

In response, Abdullah Shafique's monumental 160-run knock, coupled with skipper Babar's half-century, helped Pakistan secure a handy 43-run lead as they made 387 all out.

With a 43-run deficit to counter, West Indies' batting unit faltered in the second innings and could yield 117 before being bundled out in 46.1 overs and thus the home side set a modest 75-run target for the Green Shirts.

Spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman jointly spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge in the second innings by taking four wickets each, while pacer Mohammad Ali chipped in with one scalp.

Pakistan made light work of the pursuit as they chased it down for the loss of two wickets, courtesy of an unbeaten 33-run partnership for the third wicket between Shafique and Babar, both of whom finished as joint top-scorers with unbeaten 24.