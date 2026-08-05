Pakistan end historic drought with victory over West Indies in second Test

Pakistan's Sajid Khan (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 4, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Wednesday ended their eight-match losing streak in away Tests with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second fixture of the recently concluded series here at the Queen's Park Oval.

The Green Shirts, who entered the series against West Indies following a leadership change, which saw Babar Azam replace experienced top-order batter Shan Masood as the captain, suffered a gruelling 90-run defeat in the opening fixture played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last month.

West Indies' 90-run triumph had extended Pakistan's losing streak in away Tests to eight matches, which started in late 2023 under the captaincy of Masood.

Pakistan's slide started during the 2023-24 series in Australia, where they endured a 3-0 whitewash, losing by 360 runs in Perth, 79 runs in Melbourne and eight wickets in Sydney.

The struggles continued in South Africa during the 2024-25 season, where the Green Shirts suffered a two-wicket defeat in Centurion before being outclassed by 10 wickets in Cape Town.

Pakistan's hopes of revival were dashed during the tour of Bangladesh in May 2026, as they lost by 104 runs in Dhaka and 78 runs in Sylhet.

However, Abdullah Shafique's monumental 160-run knock, coupled with Sajid Khan's magnificent match figures of 8/117, helped Pakistan win their first away Test since their 2-0 triumph in Sri Lanka in July 2023, which interestingly also came under the leadership of Babar.

Furthermore, Pakistan's drought-ending victory also kept West Indies deprived of their first series triumph over them in 26 years, as the Men in Maroon last achieved the glory in 2000.

Since then, the two sides have played nine series, out of which Pakistan won four, while five were drawn.