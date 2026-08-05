Carl Froch terms Tyson Fury’s fight against Mariusz Wach as pointless

Tyson Fury in action with Mariusz Wach at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya on July 24, 2026. — Reuters

Carl Froch has honestly analysed Tyson Fury’s performance against Mariusz Wach, a fight in which the “Gypsy King” forced the 46-year-old Polish boxer to retire.

Wach had lost seven of his last 10 fights, and he was unable to continue at the start of the eighth round of the bout.

Fury, who turns 38 in August, has a professional record of 36-2, suffering his only losses in two fights with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

And in his next fight, Tyson Fury will face fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua, who defeated Kristian Prenga by knockout in the second round on 25th July.

Speaking on Froch on Fighting, ‘The Cobra’ underplayed the fight as something of a non-event, branding it ‘pointless’.

“He didn’t look like he got out of first gear. He got clipped with one right on the side of the head. People online are making a deal out of it but it’s fine,” Froch said.

“Tyson Fury when he knows he’s in with an easy fight, or what should be an easy fight, we saw against Ngannou, didn’t really try, he struggled, got the win.”

‘The Cobra’ said Wach was doing nothing in the ring and was just moving. He termed the bout as ‘a light sparring session’.

“Then ‘AJ’ got in and got the win, and that’s not really a like-for-like comparison because you know that Tyson Fury can do a much better job against Ngannou, and ‘AJ’ then what he did with Mariusz Wach, Mariusz Wach was just moving around the ring doing nothing,” Froch said.

“It looked like a light sparring session. Tyson Fury didn’t get out of first gear, it was literally just a move around. It was a nothing fight. Pointless.”