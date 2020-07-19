Khushdil Shah ruled out for three weeks after sustaining thumb fracture

Left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah. Photo: PCB

Left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during Saturday’s training session in Derby.

In a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the cricketer will not be available in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match as well as for selection for the second four-dayer, which will be played from July 24-27 in Derby.

According to the details, Khushdil's nail bed sustained no injuries while the nail is intact.

Therefore, the orthopedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect the cricketer to return to physical training by the end of the next week.

