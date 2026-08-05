Pakistan ease past West Indies in second Test to level series

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Abdullah Shafique bump fists during the second day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 4, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

PORT OF SPAIN: Pakistan comfortably chased down the modest 75-run target to register a resounding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second Test of the two-match away series here at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday.

The victory meant Pakistan levelled the two-match away series as West Indies had clinched the opening fixture in Tarouba convincingly by 90 runs.

Pakistan knocked the winning runs in the sixth over after Lunch on Day 4, when captain Babar Azam smashed Jomel Warrican for a second consecutive six.

Abdullah, who made an unbeaten 160 in the first innings, remained Pakistan's joint top-scorer in the second as well with 24 not out from 51 balls, while skipper Babar also made an unbeaten 24, comprising two sixes and as many fours.

Notably, the visitors only needed 18 runs to round up the comprehensive victory as they concluded the opening session of the penultimate day at 57/2 in 18 overs despite losing their openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais early.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start to their pursuit as Jayden Seales got Imam-ul-Haq (nine) caught at slip in just the fifth over with 15 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Shafique joined emerging opener Azan Awais (18) in the middle, and the duo put together 27 runs for the second wicket until the latter was bowled by Shamar Joseph.

Awais's dismissal paved the way for Babar to walk out, and the Pakistan captain batted sensibly, alongside Shafique, ultimately leading Green Shirts to their first away triumph in Tests since 2023.

Earlier, at the commencement of the penultimate day, the hosts resumed their second innings from 103/6 through all-rounder Justin Greaves and could add 14 more to their overnight score for the remaining three wickets as top-order batter Brandon King, who picked up a lower-back injury on the preceding day, did not come out to bat.

Left-arm spinner Usman, who closed the pulsating third day on a high for Pakistan by dismissing West Indies captain Roston Chase on the final delivery, continued his brilliance as he cleaned up Kemar Roach (zero) on just the 12th delivery after the resumption.

Following his dismissal, Greaves (three) and Shamar Joseph (nine) shared a brief 12-run partnership for the eighth wicket before falling victim to Mohammad Ali and Usman in successive overs, resulting in West Indies finishing their second innings at 117 all out in 46.1 overs.

Sajid and Usman co-led Pakistan's bowling charge in the second innings with respective four-wicket hauls, while pacer Ali chipped in with one scalp.