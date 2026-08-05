Arsenal agree deal to sign Newcastle's Guimaraes: reports

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after Harvey Barnes scores their first goal against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal have agreed a £75 million ($ 99.5 million) deal to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Premier League champions' opening bid for the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder was rejected earlier this week, but the London club returned with an improved offer and has now reached an agreement with Newcastle, Sky Sports reported.

Guimaraes had previously informed Newcastle that if a suitable offer arrived, he wanted to join Arsenal, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Newcastle were keen to retain their captain, who has two years left on his contract at St James' Park as well as an option for a further year.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from French side Olympique Lyonnais for £40m in 2022 and has made 195 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 31 goals.

Guimaraes would add further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta's midfield as Arsenal look to defend the Premier League title and challenge in Europe.

The Brazilian international was part of the squad that played the 2026 World Cup and has been a regular presence in the national team in recent years.

The move will come as a huge blow for the Magpies after the departures of key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

Last week, Guimaraes called now-departed head coach Howe the "king of this club" after his exit from St James' Park.

Howe's resignation came amid Arsenal's links with Guimaraes, who has praised his former coach.

In an Instagram post, Guimaraes wrote the words over a picture of Howe: "King of this club!! Thanks for everything you've done for us.

"I loved enjoying our time together. Thanks for making me a better player and person! No words I can say will really say how much I enjoyed being our player. Wish you all the very best in your future, gaffer."