Ton-up Mishara, Khawaja Nafay help Kings beat Gallants to reach LPL 2026 final

The collage of photos features Jaffna Kings batters Kamil Mishara (left) and Khawaja Nafay. — Sri Lanka Cricket

COLOMBO: Centurion Kamil Mishara and half-centurions Khawaja Nafay and Towhid Hridoy helped Jaffna Kings beat Galle Gallants by 14 runs in Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 to reach the grand final at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Kings posted a mammoth 242-2 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of exceptional knocks from their top-order trio. Mishara led the scoring with a blistering 108 off 55 deliveries, featuring 10 fours and seven sixes.

Avishka Fernando was the first wicket to fall for the Kings, dismissed by Akif Javed after scoring 19 off 14 deliveries, including two fours and a six, leaving the side at 35-1 in 4.4 overs.

Mishara and Nafay then stitched together a 138-run partnership for the second wicket as the duo laid the foundation for a formidable total and secured their side's place in the final.

Nafay brought up his half-century before being run out for 54 off 32 deliveries, an innings that included four fours and three sixes. His dismissal ended the century partnership, with the Kings reaching 173-2 in 15.3 overs.

Hridoy then joined Mishara at the crease, and the pair added an unbeaten 69 runs for the third wicket. The Bangladeshi batter also reached his half-century, remaining unbeaten on 54 off just 21 deliveries, smashing three fours and five sixes.

Chasing a daunting target of 243, the Gallants were restricted to 228-8 in their 20 overs despite an aggressive start, as regular wickets prevented them from reaching the target.

Opening batter Sam Harper top-scored with a brisk 44 off 21 deliveries, smashing six fours and two sixes. Chamika Karunaratne contributed 39 from 21 balls, striking three fours and three sixes.

Captain Dasun Shanaka played a fiery knock of 34 off 19 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes, while Charith Asalanka chipped in with 27 from 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Dinura Kalupahana also fought hard with 22 off 15 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, while Sachindu Colombage provided late impetus with a quickfire 27 off just nine balls, featuring three fours and two sixes.

Mohamed Shiraz starred with the ball for the Kings, claiming 3/32 in his four overs. Lizaad Williams took two wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka, Shakib Al Hasan and Dunith Wellalage claimed one wicket each.