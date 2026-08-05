ICC confirms dates for 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament

From left to right: Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC chairman Jay Shah, Cricket South Africa president Rihan Richards, and Cricket Namibia president Rudie van Vuuren during the launch of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. — ICC

DUBAI: The 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier will be held from 22 February to 23 March 2027, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) having finalised the tournament window, although the host nation is yet to be confirmed.

While the dates have been confirmed, the ICC is still considering where the 10-team qualifying tournament will be staged.

The Qualifier forms part of the ICC's revamped qualification structure for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, unveiled in July. Under the new format, the winner of the 10-team Qualifier will earn direct entry into the 14-team World Cup.

The teams finishing second, third and fourth in the Qualifier will progress to the newly introduced Super Series, the opening stage of the World Cup. The winner of that round will claim the final place in the tournament's main 12-team stage.

The 2027 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from 4 October to 21 November 2027.

The World Cup Qualifier will feature the two lowest-ranked Full Members in the ICC ODI rankings, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, as of 30 September 2026.

They will be joined by the top four teams from Cricket World Cup League 2 and the top four sides from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

The Playoff will include the bottom four teams from League 2 alongside four teams from the Challenge League, cricket's third-tier competition. Although the ICC has yet to confirm the format, the top four teams from the eight-team Playoff will advance to the World Cup Qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Challenge League will consist of 12 teams divided into two groups of six. Each group will play three round-robin tournaments during the qualification cycle, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Qualifier Playoff.

The West Indies currently sit 10th in the ICC ODI rankings and face an anxious wait over their qualification prospects. The Caribbean side have only two ODIs remaining before the rankings cut-off, both against India in September, making those matches crucial to their hopes of avoiding the Qualifier.

Their fate will also depend on the upcoming ODI series between eighth-ranked Afghanistan and 12th-ranked Ireland. If Ireland win the series 4-1 or 5-0, and the West Indies secure victories in both matches against India, the former world champions could move into the top eight.

However, an Afghanistan series win would leave the West Indies almost certain to enter the qualification tournament.

The West Indies endured a similar disappointment ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup when they failed to qualify after losing to the Netherlands in a dramatic Super Over during the Qualifier in Harare.