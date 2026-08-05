Joseph Parker cleared to return after suspension lifted

Joseph Parker (right) in action during his fight against Fabio Wardley on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been cleared to resume his boxing career after his provisional suspension for testing positive for cocaine was lifted.

The 34-year-old New Zealander returned an adverse analytical finding following a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on 25th October, the same day he suffered a defeat to Britain's Fabio Wardley at London's O2 Arena.

Parker has consistently denied knowingly taking any banned substances and had faced the prospect of a suspension of up to two years.

Any disciplinary action remains subject to decisions by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

Confirming the latest development on Wednesday, Parker said: "I'm pleased to confirm my provisional suspension is lifted and I’ll be back in the ring soon. I've been advised to say no more for now while details are finalised.”

"Thank you to all my supporters and please join me in backing David Nyika for his world title eliminator this Saturday. I believe Nyika will win this fight and secure a world title shot for New Zealand."

The BBBoC also confirmed that Parker's provisional suspension had been lifted but declined to provide further details.

Parker owns a professional record of 36 victories and four defeats. He captured the WBO heavyweight title in 2016 and held the belt until 2018, when he lost it to Britain's Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.

With the provisional suspension now lifted, the experienced heavyweight is expected to begin planning his return to the ring.