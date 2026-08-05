Michael Neser hopeful for South Africa tour after suffering calf strain

Australia's Michael Neser fields on day four of the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on January 7, 2026. — AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's Ashes hero Michael Neser has suffered a right calf strain during training, casting doubt over his short-term availability, although the experienced fast bowler remains optimistic about recovering in time for Australia's tour of South Africa in October.

The 36-year-old was omitted from Australia's 13-member squad for the upcoming two-Test home series against Bangladesh, beginning next Thursday in Darwin, following the return of senior pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood from injury.

Despite missing out on the squad, Neser had been training with the national side and was on standby should any of Australia's frontline quicks suffer an injury.

However, he sustained the calf strain during a running session earlier this week and is expected to undergo approximately one month of rehabilitation before gradually resuming his bowling programme ahead of the South Africa tour.

The injury comes after an outstanding Ashes campaign in which Neser emerged as one of Australia's standout performers.

Filling the void left by the injured Cummins and Hazlewood, he claimed 15 wickets at an impressive average of 19.93, including his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket at his home ground, the Gabba, as well as two four-wicket hauls in Melbourne and Sydney. His performances played a crucial role in Australia's commanding 4-1 Ashes series victory.

Neser had remained injury-free since recovering from a serious hamstring strain sustained while representing Australia A in November 2024 ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following his Ashes heroics, he earned a Cricket Australia central contract and opted against returning to county cricket with Hampshire, choosing instead to remain fresh for Australia's demanding Test schedule over the next 12 months.

Australia are expected to play as many as 20 or 21 Test matches during that period, prompting selectors, coaches and medical staff to carefully manage the workload of their ageing pace attack and ensure adequate squad depth.

The Queensland quick has credited his recent success at Test level to a revised training approach, focusing on higher-speed running and more intense bowling sessions while reducing overall workload.

Although much attention was paid to wicketkeeper Alex Carey standing up to the stumps during the Ashes, Neser consistently bowled at speeds approaching 140kph, recording the fastest sustained pace of his career.

Meanwhile, Neser's injury has been the only significant setback to emerge from Australia's training camp in Brisbane.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis experienced back spasms during a two-day centre-wicket practice match, although the issue is understood to be a recurrence of a previous complaint and is not expected to affect his availability when the squad departs for Darwin on Saturday.

Australia's pace quartet of Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland all came through training unscathed, with Hazlewood and Boland expected to compete for the final pace bowling spot in the XI for the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon also impressed in his return from hamstring surgery, claiming three wickets during the centre-wicket practice at Allan Border Field and completing extended spells without discomfort.

In the batting department, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald and Cameron Green all scored half-centuries during the two-day practice fixture.

Green is expected to feature alongside Beau Webster in the first Test, with the all-rounder likely to move up to No. 5 following Usman Khawaja's retirement after Australia's previous Test in Sydney in January.

Elsewhere, selectors have added promising Queensland left-handed batter Jack Clayton to the 13-player Cricket Australia XI squad for the three-day tour match against Bangladesh in Darwin, which begins on Thursday.

Clayton replaces Victoria's left-handed batter Tom Rogers, who has departed to play in the Lanka Premier League as a replacement player.

Veteran New South Wales batter Kurtis Patterson will captain the Cricket Australia XI, while all 13 selected players will be eligible to bat and bowl in the non-first-class fixture. South Australia all-rounder Noah McFadyen has been omitted from the original 14-player squad.