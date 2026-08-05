Aryna Sabalenka cruises into Toronto third round with straight-sets win

Aryna Sabalenka serves against Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) during second round play at Sobeys Stadium on Aug 4, 2026. — Reuters

TORONTO: World number one Aryna Sabalenka made an impressive return to hard-court action by defeating Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-3 to reach the third round of the WTA 1000 event here at Sobeys Stadium Center Court on Tuesday.

The Belarusian began her North American hard-court campaign with a composed display as she looks to rediscover her best form following earlier-than-expected exits at Roland Garros, where she was beaten in the quarter-finals, and Wimbledon, where she fell in the fourth round.

Sabalenka has been outstanding on hard courts this season, improving her record to 24 wins from 25 matches on the surface. Her only defeat came against Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is now building towards the US Open, which begins in New York on 30th August, where she will attempt to secure a third consecutive title.

SABAAA 🤩🤩🤩



The World No. 1 is back on top in Toronto beating Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-3 💨 pic.twitter.com/mYr5m8Oui9 — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 5, 2026

Reflecting on her triumph, she was pleased with both her performance and fighting spirit, adding that she had expected some rust after her break but felt mentally and physically prepared for the challenge.

“I’m happy with the performance, I’m happy with the fight,” Sabalenka said after her second-round opener.

“I knew going into this match I might struggle a little bit after a little break, but I was ready for that.

“I’m happy that mentally and physically I was ready to go.”

Despite the straight-sets scoreline, Uchijima provided a competitive challenge. The world number 111 broke Sabalenka in the opening game and raced into a 2-0 lead before the top seed responded by winning the next five games to take control of the first set.

The second set featured five breaks of serve before Sabalenka edged ahead at 3-2. She then maintained her advantage, held for 4-2 and eventually sealed victory with an overhead winner on her second match point.

Sabalenka will next face China's Zhang Shuai, who progressed after Jelena Ostapenko retired while trailing 6-0, 4-0.