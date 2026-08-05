Manchester United set to appoint Eva Olid as women’s head coach

An undated picture of former Hearts manager Eva Olid. — X/ @heartswomenfc

Manchester United are expected to appoint former Hearts manager Eva Olid as the club’s new women’s head coach following the departure of Marc Skinner earlier this week.

40-year-old Spaniard is due to meet the United squad on Wednesday as the club completes the final stages of her appointment.

Skinner left the role by mutual consent on Monday, just a month before the start of the new Women’s Super League (WSL) campaign.

Olid departed Hearts at the end of last season after overseeing the most successful period in the Scottish club’s history.

Having joined the Edinburgh side in 2021, she guided Hearts to their maiden Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) title last term, finishing two points ahead of Rangers.

The Spaniard had signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year, before Hearts confirmed in April that both parties had agreed she would leave at the end of the campaign.

During her time at Hearts, Olid also led the club to its first major domestic final, although they were beaten by Rangers in the 2024 Scottish Cup final.

Hearts finished fourth in the SWPL in successive seasons before dropping to fifth in 2024-25, prior to their title-winning campaign.

Skinner leaves United after five years in charge, having delivered the club’s first major honour by winning the Women’s FA Cup in 2024.

He also guided the side into the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage for the first time and oversaw three domestic cup final appearances.

United have adopted a new recruitment strategy focused on younger talent, with sources indicating the club prioritised a coach with a proven record of developing players.

The Red Devils begin their WSL season away to London City Lionesses on 4th September.