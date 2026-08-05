Cody Bradford set for Texas Rangers return after lengthy elbow injury lay-off

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford between plays against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sep 25, 2024. — Reuters

Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford is set to make his first major league start since the end of the 2024 season after completing his recovery from elbow surgery.

Manager Skip Schumaker confirmed following the Rangers' 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday that Bradford will start Wednesday's series finale rather than make another rehabilitation appearance.

Bradford played a key role in the Rangers' historic 2023 World Series triumph during his rookie campaign, posting a 1.17 ERA across five relief outings in the postseason.

He also finished that regular season with a 4-3 record and a 5.30 ERA in 20 appearances, including eight starts.

His return comes at a crucial time for Texas, who snapped a season-high six-game losing streak on Tuesday after slipping from the top of the American League West. The Rangers also chose not to strengthen their starting rotation before Monday's trade deadline.

The club are also awaiting the return of another left-hander, Jordan Montgomery, who rejoined Texas in free agency this year while recovering from a second elbow reconstruction procedure.

Bradford impressed in 2024, going 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA across 14 appearances, including 13 starts, before elbow problems resulted in internal brace surgery in June 2025.

His rehabilitation was delayed after experiencing elbow tightness following his first Triple-A outing in April, but he returned strongly in July, striking out 16 batters, issuing only two walks and conceding just one run across nine innings in four minor league starts.

Montgomery has also progressed well in his recovery, allowing just one run over his last 9⅓ Triple-A innings after throwing five scoreless frames on Sunday.

The 33-year-old previously helped the Rangers win the 2023 World Series before departing in free agency and later undergoing Tommy John surgery after a difficult spell with the Arizona Diamondbacks.