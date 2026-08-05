Pakistan announce 20-member squad for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026

Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has officially announced a 20-member national squad and team management for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, and Belgium from 15 to 30 August.

Having secured qualification for the prestigious tournament, Pakistan are set to compete on hockey's biggest international stage.

The announced squad features a balanced blend of experienced internationals and promising young talent as the Green Shirts aim to make a strong impression at the World Cup.

The 20-member squad includes Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adeel Latif, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Imad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hamaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Matan and Muhammad Imad.

The two goalkeepers named in the squad are Waqar and Ali Raza.

The team management comprises Team Manager Muhammad Owais Qarni, Head Coach Bob Johan Veldhof (Netherlands), Assistant Coach Christopher John Bowen (Great Britain), Assistant Coach Adnan Zakir and Video Technician Ashraf Sultan.

Meanwhile, experienced midfielder Ammad Butt was removed as captain of the national men's hockey team after 14 years in the role, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed.

Butt, who led Pakistan to their first FIH Men's Hockey World Cup qualification since 2018 after a runners-up finish at the World Cup qualifiers in March this year, has been replaced by experienced forward Abu Bakar Mahmood.

PHF President Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani expressed full confidence in the selected squad and conveyed his best wishes to the players and support staff ahead of the tournament.

He also urged the nation to rally behind the Green Shirts and support them in their quest to bring glory to Pakistan on the international stage.