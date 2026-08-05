Vozinha says World Cup heroics earned dream Colo-Colo move

Colo Colo new signing Vozinha poses with the club shirt during the presentation press conference on August 4, 2026. — Reuters

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said on Tuesday he always believed he belonged at a major club after his stand-out performances at the World Cup earned him a move to Chilean side Colo-Colo.

The 40-year-old, who became a social media sensation at the World Cup, played a crucial role in helping the small African island nation get past the group stage before suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina in the round of 32.

Vozinha joined Colo-Colo, who have won a record 34 Chilean top-flight titles, after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. He previously played for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia.

"Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren't exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' player," Vozinha told reporters.

"So when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority."

In their first World Cup appearance, Cape Verde drew 0-0 with eventual winners Spain. They also drew with two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H.

"The World Cup was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that is in the past now," he said.

"Being here representing Colo-Colo -- a massive club with a rich history -- is the highlight of my club career."