Arsenal step up pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes: reports

An undated picture of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. — Reuters

Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, with reports on Tuesday suggesting the Premier League champions are preparing an improved bid after seeing an initial offer rejected.

The Gunners are believed to have had a £70 million ($93 million) proposal turned down but remain determined to secure the Brazil midfielder's signature before the new season begins.

Arsenal have identified Guimaraes as a priority target after deciding against matching Chelsea's British record £117 million move for England forward Morgan Rogers.

The 28-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign for Newcastle last season, registering nine goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Since arriving from Lyon for £35 million in 2022, Guimaraes has established himself as one of the Premier League's leading midfielders.

Newcastle are eager to avoid another drawn-out transfer saga following Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool last summer.

The Sweden striker refused to take part in the club's pre-season preparations before completing his transfer to Anfield shortly before the deadline.

Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who left the club last week, had previously acknowledged concerns over Guimaraes' future.

Following Brazil's last-16 exit to Norway at the World Cup in July, Guimaraes has rejoined Newcastle's squad at their pre-season training camp in Spain.

However, uncertainty remains over whether he will still be at St James' Park when Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 23.

Arsenal, meanwhile, open the defence of their league title at home to Coventry on August 21st.