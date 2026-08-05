Turkey's Trabzonspor open transfer talks with Mohamed Salah

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 7, 2026. — Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have confirmed they have opened transfer negotiations with former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, with club chairman Ertugrul Dogan expressing hope that the deal will be completed later this week.

In a statement released on Turkey's public disclosure platform on Tuesday, the club announced: "Negotiations have been launched to transfer professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, to our club."

Shortly after the announcement, Dogan said discussions were progressing positively, although the transfer had not yet been finalised.

He revealed that Salah is expected to travel to Istanbul on Wednesday to undergo medical examinations before heading to Trabzon to complete the formalities.

While no official signing date has been confirmed, Dogan indicated that the contract is likely to be signed on Thursday.

Salah became a free agent after bringing an illustrious nine-year spell at Liverpool to an end this summer.

During his time at Anfield, the Egyptian scored 257 goals in 442 appearances, winning two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 campaign, scoring 29 Premier League goals and registering 18 assists.

He equalled the competition's record for the most goal involvements in a single season and set a new benchmark for a 38-match campaign.

His performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Season award, the Golden Boot and the Playmaker Award.

Salah began his European career with Basel before spells at Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma ahead of his move to Liverpool in 2017.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will enter the UEFA Europa League play-off round.