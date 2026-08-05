Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open with wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses for a photo with the Rookwood Cup after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 18, 2025. — Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month's Cincinnati Open as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury, tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

The world number three had been expected to make his long-awaited return at the ATP Masters 1000 event after spending several months on the sidelines.

However, the 23-year-old has opted to delay his comeback as he continues to recover from the injury that has kept him out of action since April.

Spaniard last competed before withdrawing from the Barcelona Open due to the wrist problem.

The injury subsequently forced him to miss several major tournaments, including the French Open, where he was unable to defend his title, and Wimbledon, after failing to regain full fitness in time.

Tournament director Bob Moran expressed his support for the Spanish star, acknowledging his efforts to return to competitive tennis.

"We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible," Moran said in a statement released by the organisers.

Alcaraz enjoyed a memorable run in Cincinnati last year, capturing the title after world number one Jannik Sinner retired during the championship match.

The victory marked another significant milestone in the Spaniard's rapidly growing career and established him as one of the leading contenders on the ATP Tour.

His withdrawal leaves the tournament without its reigning champion and raises further questions over when the four-time Grand Slam winner will return to competitive action.

The Cincinnati Open, one of the key warm-up events ahead of the US Open, is scheduled to take place from 13th to 23rd August, with many of the world's top-ranked players expected to compete.