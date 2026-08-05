Brock Lesnar retires from WWE, professional wrestling after legendary career

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Brock Lesnar is in the ring during Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on July 13, 2026. — WWE

SASKATCHEWAN: Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE icon Brock Lesnar has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling, bringing the curtain down on one of the most decorated careers in combat sports.

Lesnar confirmed the decision during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, just days after making what proved to be his final WWE appearance at SummerSlam.

His announcement ended months of speculation that he would continue working a limited schedule with WWE.

The 49-year-old said SummerSlam convinced him that the time had come to step away from both the wrestling ring and mixed martial arts.

“I’m here today to do this interview to let the world and everybody know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody,” Lesnar said.

Reflecting on the decision, Lesnar revealed that he had considered retirement after being slammed by Oba Femi at WrestleMania, but initially believed he still had more to offer.

“Saturday was a very emotional day for me. It’s kind of weird because when Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, ‘I can’t do this again.’ I thought I still had fuel in the tank, but Saturday, that’s it for Brock Lesnar. That’s it for me in the squared circle and for everything else, too.”

Lesnar's combat sports journey began in professional wrestling after joining Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory, in 2000 before making his main-roster debut in 2002. Branded as "The Next Big Thing", he quickly established himself as one of the company's biggest stars.

However, the demanding travel schedule prompted him to leave WWE in 2004. Despite recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, Lesnar pursued a brief career in American football, participating in training camp and pre-season games with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

He later declined an opportunity to join the club's European affiliate, choosing instead to remain in the United States with his family.

Lesnar subsequently transitioned to mixed martial arts, where he enjoyed remarkable success in the UFC. He captured the UFC heavyweight championship and recorded notable victories over Frank Mir, Randy Couture and Shane Carwin.

His final MMA bout came in 2016 against Mark Hunt. Although Lesnar initially won the contest, the result was later overturned to a no contest after he failed a drug test, which also led to legal action from Hunt.

Following his return to WWE, Lesnar reinvented himself as "The Beast Incarnate", becoming one of the promotion's most dominant attractions while adding multiple world championships to his resume.

Now living in Canada, Lesnar said he plans to dedicate his retirement to spending more time with his family.

“I’ve got some hunting lined up and I’ve got two boys in hockey, I’m going to support their dreams as long as that’s feasible,” he said. “My daughter has her eye on the 2028 Olympics. I’m just going to spend more time with the kids, enjoy the outdoors and enjoy life.”

Lesnar retires as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional wrestling history. His achievements include seven WWE Championships, three Universal Championships, the 2002 King of the Ring crown and Royal Rumble victories in 2003 and 2022.

Alongside his NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling title and UFC heavyweight championship, his legacy spans multiple sports and cements his place among the greatest crossover athletes of all time.