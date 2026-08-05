BCB clarifies Sharfuddoula contract decision amid growing ICC commitments

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, on 4 March 2022. — ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday clarified that it did not terminate the contract of ICC Elite Panel umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, stating instead that it chose not to extend his deal beyond April 2026 due to his increasing international commitments.

Earlier reports had claimed that the BCB had terminated Sharfuddoula's contract after April, prompting the board to issue a statement to clarify the situation.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of recent media reports concerning International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel Umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat’s engagement with the Board, which may have caused some confusion or misunderstanding about his current status," the BCB said in a statement.

According to the board, Sharfuddoula was employed under a BCB umpire contract, which initially expired in December 2025 before being extended until April 2026.

Following the completion of the extended term, the BCB decided against renewing the agreement, citing his expanding responsibilities as an ICC Elite Panel umpire and the likelihood that his international duties would limit his availability to serve the board in the same role.

"Sharfuddoula was under contract with the Board as a BCB Umpire. His contract expired in December 2025 and was subsequently extended until April 2026. Following the completion of the extended term, no further extension of the contract was pursued taking into account Sharfuddoula’s growing responsibilities as an ICC Elite Panel Umpire and the possibility that these could reduce the opportunities for him to contribute to the BCB in the same capacity. His previous contract with the Board therefore concluded in April 2026," the statement read.

The BCB further noted that centrally contracting ICC Elite Panel umpires is not common practice among Full Member nations because of the challenges in balancing international officiating commitments with domestic scheduling requirements.

Despite the conclusion of his contract, the board confirmed that Sharfuddoula remains available for selection to officiate in bilateral international fixtures and domestic First-Class, List A and T20 competitions, subject to his availability.

"It may also be noted that placing ICC Elite Panel Umpires under central contracts is not standard practice among Full Member countries, largely because of the difficulty of balancing their international officiating commitments with the scheduling requirements of national boards," the statement said.

"The BCB however, may engage Sharfuddoula for bilateral international series as well as domestic First-Class, List A and T20 competitions, subject to his availability. At the conclusion of his contract in April 2026, Sharfuddoula was appointed by the BCB to officiate in the T20I series against Australia in June 2026 under a similar arrangement," the statement added.