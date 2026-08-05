Abdullah Shafique joins Pakistan batting greats with unbeaten 160 against West Indies

Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique (left) celebrates with captain Babar Azam after scoring a half-century on day two of the second Test against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 3, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique etched his name alongside some of the country's greatest batters after producing a magnificent unbeaten 160 on the third day of the second and final Test against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

The stylish right-hander registered his sixth Test century to guide Pakistan to a valuable 43-run first-innings lead after the visitors dismissed West Indies for 344 in reply to their total of 387.

Resuming after the lunch interval at 333-6, Pakistan added a further 54 runs before losing their remaining four wickets, with Shafique carrying his bat throughout the innings.

The 26-year-old faced 323 deliveries and struck 15 fours and three sixes during his marathon knock, becoming only the fifth Pakistan batter to score 150 or more in a Test innings against West Indies on Caribbean soil.

In doing so, he joined an elite list featuring Hanif Mohammad, Wazir Mohammad, Majid Khan and Saeed Ahmed, who have recorded the highest individual Test scores by Pakistan batters on Caribbean soil.

Pakistan great Hanif Mohammad continues to hold the record for the highest individual Test score by one of the country's batters against West Indies in the Caribbean, having scored a monumental 337 in Bridgetown in 1958.

Highest individual Test scores by Pakistan batters against West Indies in the Caribbean:

337 – Hanif Mohammad (1958)

189 – Wazir Mohammad (1958)

167 – Majid Khan (1977)

160* – Abdullah Shafique (2026)

150 – Saeed Ahmed (1958)

Earlier in the day, Shafique and Sajid Khan frustrated the West Indies bowlers by extending their seventh-wicket partnership to 59 runs before Jayden Seales provided the breakthrough, dismissing Sajid caught behind.

Sajid made a valuable 30 from 72 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Shafique then added 17 runs for the eighth wicket with Ali Usman, who contributed 10 from 21 balls before being dismissed by Jomel Warrican in the 115th over.

Left-arm spinner Warrican led the West Indies bowling attack with outstanding figures of 6/112 from 46 overs. Shamar Joseph claimed two wickets, while Seales finished with one.