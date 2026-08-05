Pakistan edge past South Korea in third Hockey Test match to clinch series

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their third Hockey Test match against South Korea at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on August 4, 2026. — PHF

ISLAMABAD: Hosts Pakistan staged a late comeback to register an enthralling 4-3 victory over South Korea in the third Hockey Test match of the four-game home series here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors made a contrasting start to the must-win fixture as they secured an early advantage through Kim Hyeongjin, who successfully converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute.

South Korea's early lead persisted until the end of the first half and was eventually neutralised in the 32nd minute when Zikriya Hayat netted a sensational field goal, but the touring side's captain Yang Jihun reinstated their dominance by converting a penalty corner the following minute.

The home side ensured concluding the penultimate quarter on a high as they once again neutralised South Korea's lead, courtesy of Rana Waheed Ashraf's 45th-minute field goal.

The final quarter saw South Korea pull ahead through Kim Yongbok in the 50th minute, but the Green Shirts neutralised the deficit five minutes later through Abdul Rahman's field goal, while Hannan Shahid netted the winner two minutes later to round up their come-from-behind victory.

The 4-3 victory meant Pakistan took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match home series against South Korea, with the last fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on August 7.

Notably, the ongoing home series against South Korea serves as a crucial preparation for the Green Shirts for their drought-ending FIH Hockey World Cup participation later this month and came after their winless run at the FIH Pro League, which saw them lose each of their 16 matches.

Pakistan are scheduled to kick off their World Cup campaign on August 14 by locking horns with England before taking on Wales on August 17 in their second group-stage match.

In their last league-stage match, the Green Shirts will collide with traditional rivals India on August 19.