Cricket West Indies provides update on Brandon King's injury

West Indies' Brandon King being stretchered off the field by the medical staff during the third day of their second Test against Pakistan at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 4, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has provided an update on Brandon King's injury, sharing that the top-order batter will miss the remainder of the third day of their second Test against Pakistan, underway here at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

King, who made a brisk 50-ball 40 in West Indies' first innings, picked up a back injury on the third day of the ongoing fixture during his successful fielding attempt to run out Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The incident occurred in the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings in response to West Indies' 344 all out when Babar worked a length delivery by Jomel Warrican towards the off side and rushed for a quick single.

His partner Abdullah Shafique initially responded but soon stopped in his tracks, resulting in Babar rushing back. The Pakistan captain dove full stretch, but Brandon King nailed a direct throw to catch the star batter short of his crease.

Although his fielding effort helped West Indies break the threatening 183-run partnership for the third wicket between Babar and Shafique, the 31-year-old hurt himself in the process and was consequently stretchered off the field.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the CWI has confirmed that following initial medical assessments, the right-handed batter was found to be experiencing lower-back spasms and thus will not return to the field for the third day's remainder as a precaution.

"Following initial medical assessments, Brandon King is experiencing lower back muscle spasms," said the CWI.

"He is currently being monitored and evaluated by the team's medical staff. As a precaution, the batter will not return to the field for the remainder of today's play."