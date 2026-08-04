Ben Stokes worried for Joe Root upon return as England Test captain

England's Ben Stokes looks on during the third day of their first Test against New Zealand at The Lord's in London on June 6, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Former England Test captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday outlined his worry for batting stalwart Joe Root, who succeeded him in the role, following the all-rounder's retirement from international cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week confirmed Root as the new captain of its men's Test team, handing the 35-year-old his second stint as the skipper, having previously held the leadership role of the Three Lions in the format from 2017 to 2022.

Following Stokes's international retirement, which came during their home Test series decider against New Zealand last month, the all-rounder's deputy Harry Brook was being seen as the frontrunner to become the new England Test captain.

The role, however, was eventually handed to Root, with England's managing director Rob Key suggesting that the vacancy had arrived "too soon" for Brook.

Although Root stressed that he feels like a "hugely different" person to when he relinquished the role in 2022, his predecessor Stokes said he was worried for the 35-year-old, citing his commitment to prioritise the team's interests.

Stokes further stressed that he does not want Root to go through what he experienced in his maiden stint as England Test captain, adding that he cares a lot for the veteran batter.

"I love Rooty, I wish him nothing but success. I hope he goes on and achieves amazing things in his role as captain. I think he's going to really enjoy [with Fleming], he's a great man. I've worked with [Fleming] before," said Stokes.

"But I told Joe, my only worry is you. And that's all I really care about now with Rooty, just because I've seen what he went through and how much he put himself through. For someone, he just always puts the team first and he always comes second.

"That's my only concern with it, knowing what he went through last time he was in charge of the team. Because I don't want to see that ever happen again because I care for Joe a lot."



For the unversed, Root's first assignment in his second stint as England Test captain will be a three-match home series against Pakistan, scheduled to run from August 19 to September 13, but the 35-year-old will be without Fleming, who will be in New Zealand due to family commitments.