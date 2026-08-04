Babar joins Azhar, Akram in unwanted list with runout against West Indies

Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) reacts after getting runout during the third day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 4, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday equalled Wasim Akram and Azhar Ali's jointly-held unwanted record of suffering the second-most run-out dismissals for the country in Test cricket.

Babar, who made his longest-format debut in 2016, suffered the agonising dismissal during the third day of their second Test against West Indies, underway here at the Queen's Park Oval.

The dismissal came in the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings in response to West Indies' 344 all out when Babar worked a length delivery by Jomel Warrican towards the off side and rushed for a quick single.

His partner Abdullah Shafique initially responded but soon stopped in his tracks, resulting in Babar rushing back. The Pakistan captain dove full stretch, but Brandon King nailed a direct throw to catch the star batter short of his crease.

The runout dismissal against West Indies marked Babar's seventh in the longest format and drew him level with the legendary duo of Azhar and Akram, who were dismissed in a similar fashion as many times in their respective glittering Test careers.

Batting great Javed Miandad sits at the summit of the unwanted list with eight run-out dismissals in 124 Tests.

Most run-outs for Pakistan in Tests

8 - Javed Miandad 7 - Babar Azam* 7 - Azhar Ali 7 - Wasim Akram

For the unversed, Babar's record-equalling runout dismissal also deprived the Pakistan captain of ending his four-year century drought in Tests, which stretches back to 2022, as he walked back after scoring 88 off 147 deliveries, agonisingly short of the milestone.

His departure also jolted Pakistan's response as it followed three more setbacks in the form of debutant Awais Zafar, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan, resulting in the touring side slipping to 311/6.

However, when this news was filed, the Green Shirts were just 11 runs away from neutralising West Indies' lead as they went to Lunch on Day 3 at 333/6, with centurion Shafique and No.8 batter Sajid Ali unbeaten on 132 and 16, respectively.