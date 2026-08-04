Sajid, Usman help Pakistan take control of second Test against West Indies

Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 3, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: Sajid Khan's four-wicket haul, coupled with Ali Usman's twin strike, put Pakistan into a dominant position at the conclusion of the third day of their second Test against West Indies here at the Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

At the stumps on Day 3, the home side were reeling at 103/6 in 40.5 overs, leading by 60 runs, with all-rounder Justin Greaves unbeaten on one.

After succumbing to a 43-run deficit, West Indies made a spirited start to their second innings as their new opening pair of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (17) and Kavem Hodge put together 40 runs at a brisk rate until Sajid trapped the former lbw in the 10th over.

Amir Jangoo then joined Hodge for a brief 22-run partnership for the second wicket before being cleaned up by Sajid in the 18th over. He could muster 13 off 23 deliveries with the help of two fours.

Hodge was then involved in another brief partnership – a 12-run stand for the third wicket with captain Roston Chase – until eventually being trapped lbw by Usman.



The all-rounder remained the top-scorer for West Indies in the second innings with an anchoring 34 off 71 deliveries, featuring five fours.

His dismissal paved the way for Shai Hope (15) to walk out, and the wicketkeeper batter could share a cautious 25-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Chase until falling victim to Sajid at the backend of the pulsating third day.

With the scoreboard reading 99/4, the hosts sent in nightwatchman Seales and the 24-year-old could only survive one delivery before being trapped lbw by Sajid in his next over.

Usman gave Pakistan a massive breakthrough on the final delivery of the day as he got West Indies captain Chase caught and bowled, who walked back in despair after scoring a cautious 17 off 45 deliveries.

Sajid has been the standout bowler for Pakistan in the second innings, having picked up four wickets for just 32 runs in his 12 overs, followed by Usman, who bagged two for 29 in 16.5 overs.

Earlier, returning top-order batter Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160-run knock helped Pakistan secure a handy 43-run lead as the touring side finished at 387 all out.

The visitors resumed their first innings from 333/6 after the Lunch break through centurion Shafique and No.8 batter Sajid, and added 54 more to their total for the remaining four wickets.

Shafique and Sajid started the second session dominantly and added to West Indies' frustration by stretching their seventh-wicket partnership to 59 runs until Jayden Seales gave the home side a much-needed breakthrough by getting the latter caught behind.

Sajid remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with a 72-ball 30, comprising four boundaries.

Following his dismissal, Shafique shared a brief 17-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ali Usman, who made a 21-ball 10 before falling victim to Jomel Warrican in the 115th over.

Warrican struck twice more in the eventful over, cleaning up Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Ali, both ducks, to draw curtains on Pakistan's innings as Shafique finished as the touring side's top-scorer with an unbeaten 160 off 323 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

The left-arm spinner spearheaded West Indies' bowling charge in the first innings with sensational figures of 6/112 in 46 overs, followed by Shamar Joseph, who picked up two, while Seales chipped in with one scalp.

Earlier, Pakistan suffered a brief middle-order collapse, which saw them lose three more wickets in quick succession following captain Babar Azam's dismissal, and closed the opening session at 333/6.

Pakistan resumed their response from 266/6 through captain Babar Azam and Shafique at the commencement of the third day, but the pair failed to extend their dominance over the West Indies' bowling attack and could add 25 more to their overnight partnership.

The crucial stand had an abrupt end as a mix-up between Babar and Shafique, followed by a direct hit from Brandon King, in just the ninth over of the day, saw the end of the Pakistan captain, who walked back after scoring 88 off 147 deliveries, comprising 10 fours and a six.

Pakistan then suffered two more setbacks in quick succession as debutant Awais Zafar (one) and batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha (one) fell victim to Warrican and Shamar Joseph, respectively, in the span of just six deliveries, resulting in the touring side slipping to 286/5.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan joined mainstay Shafique in the middle, and the duo helped Pakistan breach the 300-run barrier by putting together a 25-run partnership, which culminated with the former being cleaned up by Warrican after scoring 18.