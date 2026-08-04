Arshad Nadeem among javelin throw entry list for Lausanne Diamond League 2026

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the Commonwealth Games men's javelin throw final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on July 31, 2026. — Reuters

KARACHI: Olympic gold medalist and Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem has been named in the entry list of the men's Javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026, scheduled to be played on August 21.

As per the entry list, unveiled by the event organisers earlier today, Nadeem will face stiff competition from Indian rival Neeraj Chopra, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Germany and recently-crowned Commonwealth Games gold-medalist and world leader Rumesh Pathirage.

The lineup further features the likes of Germany's Thomas Rohler and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad as the 2026 edition of the Diamond League promises to be one of the strongest in recent years.

Notably, Nadeem will enter the competition following an underwhelming outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Glasgow, which saw him fail to defend his gold medal as he finished ninth in the 12-man final.

The 29-year-old, who clinched the gold medal at the previous edition of the Games in 2022 with a sensational throw of 90.18 metres, started his defence with a foul.

He eventually got onto the leaderboard with a 77.41-metre throw in his second attempt but had slipped down to the ninth spot by the end of the round.

Nadeem needed to improve his standing in his third attempt to stay in contention but only managed a slender throw of 75.39 metres and remained in ninth spot, which resulted in him being knocked out of the medal race.

Lausanne Diamond League 2026 javelin throw entry list

Anderson Peters (Grenada), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Curtis Thompson (USA), Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia), Julian Weber (Germany), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Neeraj Chopra (India), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Simon Wieland (Switzerland) and Thomas Röhler (Germany).