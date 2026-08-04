Tarik Skubal to start era with Dodgers in match with Cubs

An undated photo of reigning two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. — Reuters

Reigning two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will start his era with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday evening against the host Chicago Cubs after they signed him over the weekend.

The left-hander's first start for the reigning two-time World Series champions is coming at a time when the Dodgers have lost four in a row, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

The Cubs beat Los Angeles in the opener of the three-game series on Monday night, smashing four homers in the 10-5 victory.

The Dodgers have surrendered 30 runs during their four-game skid.

"We just can't find a way to limit damage," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the latest loss.

Skubal (7-5, 2.79 ERA) specialises in limiting damage. He led the AL in ERA the past two campaigns en route to winning his Cy Young Awards.

"I'm excited to be here and learn everything about the Dodgers and all these guys here," Skubal said at his introductory press conference before the opener of the three-game series on Monday.

Skubal, 29, wants to help the Dodgers win a third consecutive World Series title, something last achieved by the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.

"They've developed a really good organization," he said. "They draft well. They acquire talent really well. They retain talent. It's a winning organization."

Skubal played in Detroit for seven seasons, improving each year after going 8-12 with a 4.34 ERA in his first full campaign with the Tigers in 2021.

He went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 2024, which helped his win his first Cy Young Award and he repeated the same after finishing 13-6 in another 31 starts last season with a 2.21 ERA.

The Tigers made the playoffs each of the past two seasons but lost in the AL Division Series each time.

"There's a lot of emotion," Skubal said of leaving the Tigers. "I spent eight years with the Detroit Tigers, and that place will always be special to me, no matter what."

Skubal has never pitched at Wrigley Field. He's 1-1 in three career starts against the Cubs with a 4.12 ERA.