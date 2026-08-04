FIFA dismisses Infantino-Trump report over World Cup sell-off plan

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy during the trophy presentation at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. — Reuters

FIFA on Tuesday denied a report that its President Gianni Infantino had sought support from US President Donald Trump’s administration after the collapse of a plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, terming the report "pure fiction".

The denial came after the New York Post on Monday published a report that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach Trump by phone since his proposal was rejected on Friday and that he felt isolated amid mounting criticism.

"The FIFA President has not made any call to the U.S. President, or any members of his administration, in recent days. It is pure fiction," FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.

FIFA’s plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

After the abandonment of the plan, attention has turned to the professional and political consequences for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president will not be easy after the failed initiative.

Trump and Infantino have built a close relationship, appearing together at major football events including the Club World Cup in 2025 hosted by the US and this year's World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Infantino presented Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025, making him the first recipient of the award.

The relationship attracted further limelight because Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, had been expected to play a crucial role in the proposed commercial rights venture.