Gary Wilson sets 2027 World Cup qualification as Ireland's top priority

North West Warriors head coach Gary Wilson before the Inter-Provincial Cup 2021 match against Leinster Lightning at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland. — AFP

DUBLIN: Newly-appointed Ireland head coach Gary Wilson has made qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup his immediate priority, insisting his side are fully focused on 50-over cricket as they prepare for a crucial qualification campaign.

Wilson, who replaced Heinrich Malan as Ireland's head coach in June, has quickly outlined his ambitions for the national team.

The former Ireland wicketkeeper-batter is determined to guide the side back to the 50-over World Cup after they failed to qualify for the 2023 edition.

Ireland have featured in the men's ODI World Cup only three times, with Wilson representing his country at the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

He now hopes to lead the team to the 14-nation event, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

"We're laser-focused on 50-over cricket right now for that reason," Wilson told BBC Sport.

"I've been lucky enough to be part of two and they are amazing experiences."

Ireland's qualification campaign begins in earnest this week as they host Afghanistan in a five-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday at Bready. The series marks Ireland's first 50-over fixtures in more than a year and serves as vital preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The top four teams from the 10-team qualifying tournament will secure places at the 2027 World Cup.

Despite the long road ahead, Wilson believes his players have the opportunity to create a new chapter in Irish cricket.

"Irish cricket is really in its infancy in many ways and there's been a lot of firsts within the last 20 years," Wilson said.

"We've had Ed Joyce as the first player to play for England, we've had the first World Cup in 2007, we've had the first Test win. Why can't we go on and do something huge at a World Cup?

"If you'd said 30 or 40 years ago where the Irish rugby team would be now, you'd have got laughed at.

"Whether it's in our lifetime or not, one day we will do something amazing. A challenge I've put to this group is to create their own firsts. I think if we just stay focused, there's something big very close."

Ireland squad for first three ODIs

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.

ODI series schedule