Fauzia Hemani-Madhani completes fourth full IRONMAN triathlon in Canada

Pakistani endurance athlete Fauzia Hemani-Madhani completed her fourth full IRONMAN triathlon at the Canada-Ottawa event in Ottawa, Ontario, on August 2, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistani endurance athlete Fauzia Hemani-Madhani successfully completed her fourth full IRONMAN triathlon, demonstrating exceptional fitness and resilience at the Canada-Ottawa event held in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Canada-based athlete was among approximately 3,000 competitors who took part in the gruelling endurance race on August 2, 2026.

The event comprised a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre cycling course and a 42.2-kilometre marathon, covering a total distance of 226.3 kilometres.

Hemani-Madhani completed the full-distance challenge in 15 hours, 23 minutes and 35 seconds.

She finished the swimming leg in one hour and 45 minutes, completed the cycling course in seven hours and seven minutes, and crossed the finish line after the marathon in six hours and 11 minutes.

The IRONMAN Canada-Ottawa course tested competitors across the Ottawa River, along closed parkways and through the city's urban streets before concluding near Parliament Hill.

IRONMAN is widely regarded as one of the world's toughest endurance events, requiring athletes to complete a combined 226.3 kilometres across swimming, cycling and running without interruption.

This marks Hemani-Madhani's fourth successful full IRONMAN finish, having previously completed the event in 2021, 2024 and 2025. She has also completed five half-IRONMAN races during her endurance career.

Her latest accomplishment adds another significant milestone to her sporting journey and reflects the growing presence of Pakistani athletes in international ultra-endurance competitions.