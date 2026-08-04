World Cup hero Bubista joins Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane

An undated picture of Cape Verde head coach Bubista. — Reuters

Cape Verde head coach Bubista has been appointed as the new manager of Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane, the club confirmed on Tuesday, following his historic FIFA World Cup campaign with the island nation.

The Moroccan side did not disclose the length or financial terms of the agreement, although the appointment follows lengthy negotiations during which Bubista was reportedly considering combining his duties with both Renaissance Berkane and the Cape Verde national team.

However, media reports indicate that the 56-year-old is expected to step down from his role with Cape Verde in the coming days, bringing an end to a successful spell in charge of the Blue Sharks.

Bubista, whose full name is Pedro Leitao Brito, guided Cape Verde to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup last month in what was the country's first-ever appearance at the tournament.

The debutants exceeded expectations by earning impressive draws against Spain and Uruguay during the group stage before suffering a narrow extra-time defeat to Argentina in the knockout rounds.

His achievements on the international stage came after leading Cape Verde to a historic qualification for the World Cup, a feat that earned him the African Coach of the Year award in 2025.

Renaissance Berkane will be hoping Bubista can replicate that success at club level. The Moroccan outfit lifted the Botola Pro title in 2025 before finishing as runners-up last season.

They also enjoyed an impressive run to the CAF Champions League semi-finals and have secured another place in Africa's premier club competition for the upcoming campaign.