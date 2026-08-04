CPL launches Hall of Fame to honour tournament legends

Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots players celebrate after defeating the Barbados Royals in a Caribbean Premier League match at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on September 2, 2021. — CPL T20

BARBADOS: The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced the launch of the CPL Hall of Fame, a new annual honour recognising the players and individuals who have played a defining role in the tournament's success since its inception in 2013.

The inaugural Hall of Fame gala dinner will be held in Barbados on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, celebrating the competition's greatest achievements while raising funds for The Sir Clive Lloyd Healthcare Foundation and its prostate cancer awareness and testing initiatives.

The Hall of Fame will induct two honourees each year – one player and one individual whose off-field contributions have had a significant impact on the tournament.

The awards will recognise outstanding performances, leadership and contributions that have helped establish the CPL as one of the world's leading T20 franchise competitions.

Since its inaugural season in 2013, the CPL has produced some of the most memorable moments in Caribbean cricket. The first edition saw Chris Gayle guide the Jamaica Tallawahs to the maiden CPL title with an unbeaten 47 in the final against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen's Park Oval.

Over the past 13 seasons, the tournament has witnessed numerous record-breaking performances. Dwayne Bravo has enjoyed remarkable success with both wickets and championship victories, while Tim Seifert and Andre Russell share the record for the fastest century in CPL history after reaching three figures from just 53 deliveries.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan holds the tournament's best bowling figures with a sensational 6/6, while Trinbago Knight Riders remain the only team to complete an unbeaten season, achieving the feat in 2020 on their way to becoming the competition's first three-time champions before later extending their record to five titles.

Since its launch, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League has grown into one of the region's premier sporting events, showcasing Caribbean and international talent while attracting audiences from around the globe. The introduction of the Hall of Fame provides a permanent platform to celebrate those who have shaped the tournament's legacy.

"CPL has given us thirteen years of moments people still talk about – Gayle in 2013, Pollard's record-breaking eighteenth title, Dwayne Bravo's wickets and wins, and nights nobody who was there will forget," said CPL Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell.

"The Hall of Fame is how we make sure those moments, and the people who created them, are never lost. As we head into our second decade, it's time to give this tournament's history a permanent home."

Proceeds from the inaugural gala will support The Sir Clive Lloyd Healthcare Foundation, which works to raise awareness of prostate cancer – the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in the Caribbean – while improving access to testing and early detection through initiatives including the Great Catch campaign.

The CPL confirmed that the Hall of Fame will become an annual feature of the tournament, with future inductees to be announced ahead of each gala dinner. The first two Hall of Fame inductees are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.